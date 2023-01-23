TV Answer Man, is there anything new in the DIRECTV and Mission blackout? We have been without our Fox station here for months!! Can we get a rebate for the blackout? — Shawn, Albany, New York.
Shawn, DIRECTV last October 21 lost 25 local TV stations due to a carriage dispute with their owner, Mission Broadcasting. That means the blackout, which also affects U-verse and DIRECTV Stream, has now lasted three months.
Both companies have maintained their initial positions in the battle. DIRECTV says Mission is asking for excessive fees to carry their stations while the latter says the satcaster is refusing to pay the fair market rate. In other words, nothing new there.
DIRECTV last November began offering a one-time $10 credit to Mission subscribers and the satcaster’s Twitter help team yesterday said the credit is still available if you have never received it.
See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!
Hi Sanders, we share your feelings about this situation. While we reach an agreement with Mission, we are offering a one-time $10 credit.
DIRECTV STREAM customers: https://t.co/BE4qteFZhK
DIRECTV SATELLITE customers: https://t.co/YNKxBcQfBD
Thanks for your patience. ^AngelQ
— DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) January 22, 2023
If you are a DIRECTV Stream subscriber in a Mission market, you can apply for your one-time credit here. If you are a DIRECTV or U-verse subscriber in a Mission market, you can apply for your one-time credit here.
The Mission stations, which are managed by Nexstar, are in 25 markets including New York. Providence, Rhode Island, Little Rock, Albuquerque, Abilene, Texas, Albany, New York and Erie, Pennsylvania, among others. You can see a complete list here.
Note: The $10 credit is also available to subscribers in three White Knight markets that have also been blacked out on the three services since October.
Shawn, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman
I received in addition $50 off my bill for the next 12 months. This in part covers my now having to stream @$ 60/ mo from utube just to get a Fox broadcast. Yes, this is Stupid.
Feel Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting been using Duane Lammers Max Retrans as the reason why DIRECTV and DISH is not able to carry the Mission and White Knight TV stations. If Mission and White Knight has no intention of letting allowing DIRECTV and DISH to carry the Mission and White Knight TV stations ever again, recommend Mission and White Knight be better offing selling the TV stations right now if Mission and White Knight has no intention of letting allowing DIRECTV and DISH to carry the Mission and White Knight TV stations ever again because Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting would rather keep continuing on using Duane Lammers Max Retrans to assist Mission and White Knight for their retransmission consent negotiating needs. Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting be better selling all of the TV stations right now to someone else that who would be willing to deal with very stiff concessions including pledging and promising to permanently fire cut ties and or never ever agreed to use Duane Lammers Max Retrans, ATV Broadcast, and or Symphony Media Audit International for consultants to assist broadcasters and broadcasting group for their retransmission consent negotiating needs.
Hope you’ll understand me about suspicions about Mission and White Knight using Duane Lammers Max Retrans to assist them for their retransmission consent contract negotiating needs.
Aware Duane Lammers was with Nexstar when Nexstar and Mission pulled TV stations from Cox and Cableone(Sparklight) in 2005 and got connected and associated with Communications Corporation Of America/White Knight and Granite/Malara both under Silver Point Capital control in dealing with retransmission consent negotiations for Communications Corporation Of America/White Knight and Granite/Malara both under Silver Point Capital in 2008.
This is why its very hard and difficult to avoid mentioning and referencing Duane Lammers as he is associated with both Mission and White Knight in the past history.