Amazon is now selling this Bose TV speaker/soundbar for $199.99, which is 29 percent off the regular price of $279.99.

The speaker/soundbar has a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible 5 based on more than 7,500 reviews at Amazon.

“This soundbar is incredible,” writes one recent verified buyer. “The highs are extra crispy, and the lows are super clean. I live in an apartment and have to have the bass level (5 levels to choose from) on 1 to be kind to my neighbors. Could easily run this without a sub and have plenty of bass response. Dolby Atmos is incredible, and the surround sound capabilities are super impressive. The form factor is nice and compact, but puts out way more sound than my larger old LG soundbar with a sub. The dialogue mode is great for watching shows without turning the volume up too much.”

The Bose device offers the following features, as stated by Bose and Amazon:

* Wide, natural sound: 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience for overall better TV sound from a small soundbar.

* Enhanced dialogue: This TV speaker is designed to specifically focus on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciation.

* Bluetooth TV speaker: Pair your device to this Bluetooth soundbar to wirelessly stream your favorite music and podcasts. You can connect up to three devices using the inputs (HDMI, Optical in and AUX in). The soundbar will automatically select the input it detects first (the first device that is powered on).

* Simple setup: A single connection from this compact soundbar to the TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) has you up and running in minutes.

* Remote control: Compact TV speaker comes with a remote control that enables a dialogue mode to further enhance speech or add a bass boost for more depth.

To learn more about the Bose speaker/soundbar deal, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link or one of the Amazon links above. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

