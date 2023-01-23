TV Answer Man, I’m confused. Isn’t Apple TV+ supposed to have the Major League Soccer games this year? The season is starting next month and I don’t see how you can order the games on their web site. Can you explain this? And what will be the price? — Marcel, Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Marcel, you’re right. The 2023 Major League Soccer regular season is scheduled to start on February 25 and end on October 21. You’re also right that Apple last year signed a 10-year agreement with MLS that will make Apple TV+ the carrier of every live league match starting with the 2023 season.

Plus, Apple’s MLS Season Pass package will not only feature every live MLS regular season match, it will also include the entire playoffs and the Leagues Cup between MLS clubs and Mexico’s Liga MX. And there will be no blackouts.

But when can you order it and how much will it cost?

Apple says non-Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to order the plan for $14.99 a month or $99 for the entire season. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to sign up for $12.99 a month or $79 for the full season. (An Apple TV+ sub costs $6.99 a month.)

Ordering will begin on February 1, 2023.

MLS Season Pass subscribers will be able to watch games featuring English and Spanish broadcast crews and listen to each club’s home radio broadcast on the Apple TV app. All matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.

Matches will take place primarily on Saturdays and Wednesdays, with a few matches held on Sundays. For most matches, the start time will be 7:30 p.m. local time, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Season Pass subscribers can watch match replays after the game is finished as well as highlight packages.

Apple says MLS Season Pass will feature an exclusive live match ‘whip-around’ show on game day, which sounds like a RedZone channel for the MLS.

Marcel, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

