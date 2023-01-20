Looking for a cheap way to watch the NFL playoff games in 4K on Fox? Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $34.99, which is 30 percent off the regular price of $49.99.

The Amazon streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 206,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa.

The Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming stick is on Fox’s approved device list for 4K programming. To watch a live Fox sporting event in 4K, you connect your Fire TV streaming stick to the HDMI port of your 4K television, then go to the Fox Sports or Fox Now app and click on the thumbnail display of the event. Fox this weekend will stream two NFL playoff games in 4K. See this article for more details.

To learn more about the Fire TV Stick 4K deal, click here.

