Amazon is now selling this 2021 edition of the Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage for $104.99, which is 41 percent off the regular price of 179.99.

While some streaming devices are less expensive than the Apple TV 4K, many owners of the latter say it provides a more stable and reliable stream than its rivals. The Apple TV 4K box has a 4.8 star rating at Amazon based on more than 17,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming at a high frame rate with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos sound.

To learn more about the Apple TV 4K deal, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link or one of the links above. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

