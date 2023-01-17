TV Answer Man, I was a big fan of That ’70s Show with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and the whole gang. Do you know when the follow up will be on? That ’90s Show? — Maryann, Enid, Oklahoma.

Maryann, as you know, That ’70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006, featured a group of teenagers who lived in Wisconsin in the late 1970s. The sitcom included Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (who are now married in real life), Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama and Danny Masterson, among others.

Netflix has commissioned a sequel called, That ’90s Show, which will feature a new set of teens in the fictional Wisconsin town in 1995. While the show will focus primarily on Callie Haverda’s character, Leia Forman, the granddaughter of That ’70s Show’s Kitty and Red Forman (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith), That ’90s Show will include recurring drop-ins from the old cast including Kutcher, Kunis, Grace, Prepon and Valderrama. (Masterson, who has been charged with rape, and is scheduled to be on trial in March, will not be part of the show.)

When will Netflix debut That ’90s Show, you ask?

The streamer will debut all 10 episodes of season one this Thursday, January 19.

Maryann, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

