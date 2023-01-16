TV Answer Man, two questions for you. I haven’t seen any NBA TV games in 4K this season. Will they have any? Also, is HBO’s new show, The Last of Us, in 4K? — John, Laramie, Wyoming.

John, NBA TV, the league’s official channel, broadcast several games in 4K during the 2021-22 season. However, the channel has failed to do any this season, leaving many 4K enthusiasts wondering if it had lost interest in the format. NBA TV scheduled a December 12th game between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers in 4K but decided not to show it in the format a few days before without explanation.

However, the channel today has another 4K game on the schedule — the Boston Celtics vs. the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. ET. DIRECTV’s on-screen guide says it will provide the game in 4K, but it’s unclear if any other providers will. (DIRECTV and YouTube TV were the only pay TV providers that carried NBA TV’s 4K games last year.)

We’ll also have to see if the game actually is broadcast in 4K. Hopefully, NBA TV keeps to its schedule this time.

As for The Last of Us, the new HBO/HBO Max sci-fi series, it is available in 4K on HBO Max. The show, which debuted last night, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as a man and young girl who must battle a number of obstacles (including cannibals) while trying to cross the country after a major outbreak.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

