Fox yesterday did an upscaled 4K production of the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers game. During and after the game, fans offered their assessment of the picture on Twitter. Here are some of the highlights from their remarks:

“We noticed some stutter and significant audio dropouts (mostly on commercials) during the 49ers game on Comcast’s Fox 4K feed.” — Imran Maskatia.

“These 4K NFL streams are clear af. Fox needs to start doing this for regular season games,” — ‘Shabba.’

“Was happy to see Fox is broadcasting playoffs in 4k considering their normal HD broadcast quality is absolutely gruesome on a 60 inch tv.” — Travis Nieman.

“There has been some confusion about if todays wildcard is upscaled 1080p to 4K or native. Also, anybody else noticing stutter or dropped frames during the broadcast on the fox sports app?” — @dug_sba

“Love how fox is pushing the tv quality of football glad they are broadcasting in 4K hdr.” — @gleasone2

“Why is fox the only network that does NFL games in 4k? Such a much better picture.” – @mbowers3

Couldn’t agree more, been able to watch several games in 4K this year and there’s no comparison. But they are few and far between. — Matthew King (@Wefeedu) January 14, 2023

Fox is the ONLY broadcast that comes through with showing sports in 4k!!! — NoLimitToSavagery (@KillaRoy22) January 14, 2023

4K image on the LEFT!! Not sure if this #xfinity or just a fail by #fox, but this broadcast looks awful. #NFLPlayoffs do better. pic.twitter.com/nF9rgxfY0x — AnotherBurdman (@ABurdmanAAL) January 15, 2023

4K TV in a nutshell: Two viewers have exact opposite reactions to the same 4K broadcast. This is common. Depending upon the device, provider, and Internet service, the picture quality can vary. pic.twitter.com/LEQBNd2JQw — The TV Answer Man (@TVAnswerMan) January 15, 2023

Fox today will also offer a 4K broadcast of the New York Giants-Minnesota Vikings game at 4:30 p.m. ET. See this article for more details.

