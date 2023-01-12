TV Answer Man, I am excited about the NFL games in 4K on Fox. Do you know what they have planned for college basketball in 4K? — Donte, East Lansing, Michigan.

Donte, as you note, Fox yesterday confirmed that it will do all of its 2022 NFL playoff games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), including the Super Bowl in February. This is big news for 4K fans who have been begging for more NFL games in the format.

For the last few years, Fox and ESPN have done college basketball games in 4K. ESPN told the TV Answer Man last week that its first college basketball in 4K will be the January 14th matchup between Kentucky and Tennessee at noon ET.

The Fox 4K coverage of college basketball will begin tonight with the game between Minnesota and Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. ET. But over the next 20 days (including tonight’s game), Fox will provide eight college hoops contests in 4K. And here they are:

1/12/23

Minnesota at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ET

1/13/23

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m. ET

1/17/23

Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m. ET

1/19/23

Indiana at Illinois, 8:30 p.m. ET

1/21/23

Georgetown at Xavier, noon ET

1/26/23

Iowa at Michigan St., 7 p.m. ET

1/28/23

Seton Hall at Butler, 4 p.m. ET

1/31/23

UConn at DePaul, 8 p.m. ET

The 4K games can be watched on the Fox Now or Fox Sports apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox or FS1. Consult your on-screen guide for more information.)

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry the games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox produces most of its sporting events, including NFL games and college games, in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p signal and converts it to a 4K format.

Upscaling 4K is different than what’s called, native 4K, which means the original event was produced in 4K, and broadcast or streamed in 4K as well. This is how ESPN produces its 4K sportscasts.

While some videophiles prefer native 4K over upscaled 4K, Fox’s 4K broadcasts are done with HDR (High Dynamic Range) while ESPN’s 4K events are not. HDR provides a more vivid picture, particularly more vivid colors. If it’s done right, the picture can be more dynamic and evocative.

