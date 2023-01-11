TV Answer Man, Sydney Sweeney is my all-time favorite actress and I love her in Euphoria. Can you tell me what other shows and movies I can watch her on streaming? She is so great and I want to watch more of her. — Jason, San Angelo, Texas.

Jason, as you may know, Sydney Sweeney is a 25-year-old actress from Spokane, Washington who has received two Emmy nominations for her supporting performances in two HBO series, Euphoria and The White Lotus.

However, Sydney’s resume is more than a decade old with roles in several movies and TV shows, many of which can be watched on streaming.

Let’s start with the two HBO shows. Both the teen drama Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus (in which Sydney plays a cynical college student on vacation with her parents) are now available on HBO Max.

Peacock and Tubi subscribers can watch Sydney in Clementine, the 2020 film in which she plays a young woman who mysteriously is living at the home of another woman’s ex-husband.



Sydney Sweeney in Clementine.

You can also see Sydney in The Voyeurs on Amazon’s Prime Video (free to Prime members), the 2021 Amazon original movie about a young couple (Sydney and Justice Smith) who become all-too curious about their neighbors’ sex life.

Prime Video subscribers can also see the actress in 4K in Nocturne, the 2020 movie which features her as a shy music student who suddenly becomes a prodigy after discovering the notebook of a deceased classmate.

If you have a Starz subscription, Sydney plays ‘Snake,’ one of the Manson Family girls in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. You can also rent the movie for $2.99 at Amazon.

Paramount+ and Prime Video subscribers can catch Sydney in Relentless, the 2018 film about a mother who searches for her kidnapped daughter in Central America. And Netflix subscribers can watch Ms. Sweeney as a vampire in Night Teeth, which also stars Megan Fox.



Sydney Sweeney in Night Teeth. (Gif from Television & Film GIFs.)

Jason, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

