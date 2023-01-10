TV Answer Man, the suspense is killing me. Will Fox have any of the NFL playoff games in 4K? When will they announce whether they will? Do you have the scoop? — Roger, Boise, Idaho.

Roger, the TV Answer Man has learned that Fox this weekend (January 14-15) will air both the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers first round playoff game and the New York Giants-Minnesota Vikings first round matchup in 4K HDR.

The Seahawks-49ers game will start Saturday (January 14) at 4:30 p.m. ET while the Giants-Vikings matchup will take place Sunday (January 15) at 4: 30 p.m. ET.

The games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry both games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

You can access the 4K feed on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps by clicking on the thumbnail description of the game in the app. (Fox network affiliates will simulcast the contest in high-def.)

Fox this week will also begin its 4K HDR coverage of the 2022-23 college basketball season with one game on Thursday night and one on Friday night. See this article for more details. And the TV Answer Man reported last month that Fox will do the Super Bowl in 4K on February, 12, 2023.

Note: Fox’s 4K football and basketball broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

