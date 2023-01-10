TV Answer Man, I liked your story on where you can watch Scarface with my favorite actor of all time, Al Pacino. But did you know that his Serpico movie has a 50th birthday this year? Can you tell us how we can watch Serpico, too? — Tanya, Manhattan Beach, California.

Tanya, Serpico is a 1973 drama based on the real-life New York police officer Frank Serpico who exposed widespread corruption on the force. Al Pacino is at his messianic best as Serpico in this iconic film directed by Sidney Lumet. But the supporting cast is overflowing with some great New York-based actors including John Randolph, Judd Hirsch, Tony Roberts and F. Murray Abraham.

The movie debuted on December 5, 1973 in New York. So, yes, this year marks the film’s 50th anniversary. But where can you watch it now?

If you subscribe to the MGM+ Drive-In channel, it will air at 3:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12. Serpico is also available via subscription on Amazon’s Prime Video (free with Prime membership), Paramount+ and Philo.

If you simply want to watch the film without a subscription, you can purchase it as a pay-per-view selection for as little as $2.99 at Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV+ and YouTube’s Primetime Channels.

Finally, you can order a Blu-ray of Serpico today for just $8.99. (The TV Answer Man receives a small commission from the purchase of Amazon products.)

Tanya, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

