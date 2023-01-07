FuboTV, which last night raised the price of its programming packages, has also raised the regional sports fee in markets where it carries at least one RSN.

The streamer’s new regional sports fee in markets with two or more RSNs is $13.99 a month, an increase from $8.99 a month. In markets where FuboTV carries only one RSN, the regional sports fee is now $10.99, an increase from $5-6 a month. (You can see what your fee would be here.)

FuboTV does not charge a regional sports fee in markets where it does not carry a regional sports network.

The sports fee increase coupled with FuboTV’s decision to raise programming prices seems at least partially designed to offset the company’s new pact with Bally Sports which has one of the industry’s highest carriage rates. FuboTV says it will add the 19 Bally Sports RSNs in the coming weeks.

However, the two price hikes will reduce FuboTV’s competitive edge over DIRECTV Stream, the only other live streaming service that carries the Bally Sports channels.

Later this month, DIRECTV Stream will require subscribers to pay a minimum of $100 a month for a package that includes Bally Sports. But with the two price increases, a FuboTV subscriber could now be forced to pay as much as $89 a month ($75 for the base programming package; $14 for the regional sports fee) for a plan that includes Bally Sports. That is just $11 a month less than DIRECTV Stream.

Prior to the two price increases, FuboTV’s cheapest programming package combined with its highest regional sports fee came to $79, which would have been $21 less than DIRECTV Stream.

FuboTV Raises Base Price to $74.99 a Month After Bally Deal

FuboTV has raised the price of its lowest-priced package (the 147-channel Pro) from $69.99 a month to $74.99 a month.

The move comes just 16 days after the live streaming service announced a carriage deal with the Bally Sports regional sports networks which are among the most expensive to carry in the industry. FuboTV says the Bally channels will be added sometime this month.

FuboTV today also increased the price of its second lowest-priced plan, the 208-channel Elite, from $79.99 a month to $84.99 a month. The $94.99 a month Premier plan, which has 217 channels, will replace the Ultimate plan which was $99.99 a month. However, the Premier plan will not include Fubo’s sports add-on plan which costs $10.99 a month and includes the NFL RedZone Channel among others.

It’s unclear if the new prices will affect existing customers as well. The TV Answer Man has asked FuboTV for a clarification and will report back here if we receive one.

Update: A FuboTV spokesperson issued this statement last night:

“The new pricing will go into effect for current subscribers starting in February.

Also want to note we added over 70 channels to our base package last year. The Bally Sports RSNs are expected to launch in the coming weeks.”

In addition to announcing the Bally channels, FuboTV recently lost nine AMC-owned channels when its carriage agreement expired. The nine channels are: AMC, AMC Premiere, BBC America, BBC World News, El Gourmet, IFC, Mas Chic, Sundance TV and WE TV.

