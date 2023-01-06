FuboTV has raised the price of its lowest-priced package (the 147-channel Pro) from $69.99 a month to $74.99 a month.

The move comes just 16 days after the live streaming service announced a carriage deal with the Bally Sports regional sports networks which are among the most expensive to carry in the industry. FuboTV says the Bally channels will be added sometime this month.

FuboTV today also increased the price of its second lowest-priced plan, the 208-channel Elite, from $79.99 a month to $84.99 a month. The $94.99 a month Premier plan, which has 217 channels, will replace the Ultimate plan which was $99.99 a month.

It’s unclear if the new prices will affect existing customers as well. The TV Answer Man has asked FuboTV for a clarification and will report back here if we receive one.

Update: A FuboTV spokesperson issued this statement last night:

“The new pricing will go into effect for current subscribers starting in February.

Also want to note we added over 70 channels to our base package last year. The Bally Sports RSNs are expected to launch in the coming weeks.”

In addition to announcing the Bally channels, FuboTV recently lost nine AMC-owned channels when its carriage agreement expired. The nine channels are: AMC, AMC Premiere, BBC America, BBC World News, El Gourmet, IFC, Mas Chic, Sundance TV and WE TV.

Below is our story from December on FuboTV announcing it will add the Bally Sports RSNs:

FuboTV has signed an agreement with Diamond Sports to carry its 19 Bally Sports regional sports networks starting next month.

The Bally Sports deal is part of a larger agreement to carry Sinclair Broadcasting’s local stations. (Diamond Sports is a unit of Sinclair.)

FuboTV will become the second live streaming service to carry the Bally Sports RSNs. DIRECTV Stream also carries them.

To get RSNs on DIRECTV Stream, subscribers must get the streamer’s Choice plan or above. The Choice plan now costs $89.99 a month but will increase to $99.99 a month in January.

The Bally channels will be available in the Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

The FuboTV deal is good news for Sinclair and Diamond which have struggled in the last year or so to get carriage on both traditional and live streaming platforms. Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Dish and Sling TV all do not carry Bally Sports.

With DIRECTV Stream and FuboTV carrying Bally, it could increase pressure on their live streaming rivals to follow suit. However, YouTube TV may be under less pressure with the news from last night that it might get the next NFL Sunday Ticket contract as early as today.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

