FuboTV, the live streaming service, dropped nine AMC Networks channels over the weekend in a dispute with their owner, AMC.

The nine channels are: AMC, AMC Premiere, BBC America, BBC World News, El Gourmet, IFC, Mas Chic, Sundance TV and WE TV.

FuboTV says at its web site: “While we are always open to adding AMC Networks to our lineup in the future, we currently have no plans to do so.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Discounts!

The live streamer does not give a reason for the dispute, but it recently announced it was adding the Bally Sports regional sports networks starting this month. The Bally RSNs are among the most expensive in the nation to carry and their addition could have force FuboTV to shift some of its programming costs away from the AMC channels.

AMC has not issued a statement regarding the removal of the channels from FuboTV.

FuboTV, which offers plans starting at $69.99 a month, also says at the web site that it will not be issuing refunds for the loss of the AMC channels.

If you’re a FuboTV subscriber, the streamer says any DVR recordings from AMC Networks programming will remain on your account until you choose to delete them.

The Streamable was the first to report the loss of the AMC channels on FuboTV.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

