Netflix this month (January 2023) plans to add 97 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 40 movies added today.
The new films added today include six that you don’t won’t to miss. And they are…
* The Aviator, the absorbing (if overlong) 2004 drama from director Martin Scorsese starring Leonardo DiCaprio as legendary flyboy and billionaire Howard Hughes. DiCaprio is good as Hughes, but Scorsese is the star here with his stylish flourishes on display in nearly every scene. The impressive supporting cast includes Kate Beckinsale, Alec Baldwin, Alan Alda, Willen Dafoe, Jude Law, John C. Reilly and Cate Blanchett as Katherine Hepburn.
* Fletch, the 1985 comedy starring Chevy Chase at the height of his powers as investigative journalist Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher. The supporting cast includes Tim Matheson (whose role in Animal House was originally set for Chevy), Joe Don Baker and a towel-clad Dana Wheeler-Nicholson who probably still smirks when she thinks about CC ‘hitting’ that water buffalo with his car.
* The Nutty Professor, Eddie Murphy’s 1996 homage to the original Jerry Lewis 1963 masterpiece with the former playing multiple roles. (For which he should have garnered an Oscar nomination, but that’s another story for another day.)
* Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s 2002 sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it.
* Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino’s sensational first film about a group of dysfunctional bank robbers who have a mole in their midst.
* The first five Rocky films starring Sylvester Stallone as the loveable pugilist, Rocky Balboa. The original is the best here with Sly playing Rocky as a flawed everyman who just wants a chance to hit it big. Carl Weathers is a treat as his nemesis, Apollo Creed (clearly modeled after Muhammad Ali), while Burgess Meredith, Burt Young and Talia Shire make up the colorful cast.
Here is the complete list of new shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2023:
January 1
Kaleidoscope
Lady Voyeur
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
You Will Meet a Tall, Dark Stranger
January 4
How I Became a Gangster
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Woman of the Dead
January 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
Pressure Cooker
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
Noise
Sexify, Season 2
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, season two
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Vahalla, season two
January 13
Break Point
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo, season three
Suzan & Freek
Trial By Fire
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Junji lto Maniac
Khallat
The Pez Outlaw
That 90s Show
Woman at War
January 20
Bake Squad, season two
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda, season four
Mission Majnu
The Real World, season 28
Represent
Sahmaran
Shanty Town
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik
January 24
Little Angel, volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes
Begin Again
January 26
Daniel Spellbound, season two
Record of Ragnarok, season two, episodes 1-10
January 27
Kings of Jo Burg, season two
Lockwood and Co.
The Snow Girl
You People
January 30
Princess Power
January 31
Cunk on Earth
Pamela, a love story
— Phillip Swann