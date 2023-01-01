Hulu this month (January 2023) plans to add 107 new TV shows and movies, including 45 films today.

The new movies today include three that you don’t want to miss and here they are:

1. Heat (1995)

The Michael Mann-directed drama stars Robert DeNiro as a master thief who is tracked by an emotionally-raw LA detective played by Al Pacino. The first-time pairing of the two acting greats (they were both in the Godfather II but never in the same scene) received the most attention when the film premiered, but Mann’s riveting depiction of the cat-and-mouse game plus superb supporting performances from Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore and Val Kilmer need some love, too. Great action scenes, too!

2. The King of Comedy (1984)

DeNiro stars as Rupert Pupkin, a psychotic loser who devises a scheme to kidnap a famous talk show host (Jerry Lewis) so he can perform his stand-up routine on his program. Directed by the great Martin Scorsese, The King of Comedy is an underrated examination of the need to feel seen with DeNiro turning in one of his best (and frightening) performances. Lewis is also good as the world-weary host who simply wants to be left alone.

3. The Prestige (2006)

Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman play rival magicians who are obsessed with discovering the secret to the greatest trick of all time. But the real magician here is behind the camera. Director Christopher Nolan’s film is a stylish, entertaining look at the dangers of jealousy, rivalry and ambition. Scarlett Johansson and frequent Nolan cohort Michael Caine are also memorable in supporting roles.

Here is the complete list of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in January 2023:

January 1

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: Special Premiere

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 3-4

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 15-16

Are You The One?: Complete Season 8

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 3-4

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 20

CSI: Miami: Complete Seasons 3-4

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Complete Season 3

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 6-7

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 40-41

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 6

3 Idiotas (2017)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A League of Their Own (1992)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Barbarians (2021)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Empire Records (1995)

Gamer (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Irrational Man (2015)

The King of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Manhattan (2005)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

One Fine Day (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017)

Prometheus (2011)

The Proposal (2009)

Real Steel (2011)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snatch (2000)

Someone Like You (2001)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

Truth (2015)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zeros and Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

Jan. 3

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Mia and Me: Hero of Centopia (2022)

Jan. 4

Will Trent: Series Premiere

Bachelor in Paradise: Complete Seasons 4-5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 11

Jan. 5

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Series Premiere

Jan. 6

Bromates (2022)

Jan. 7

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Season 3 Premiere

House of Darkness (2022)

Jan. 8

True Things (2021)

Jan. 9

Koala Man: Complete Season 1

Alert: Series Premiere

Jan. 11

Port Protection Alaska: Season 6 Premiere

Jan. 12

How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 1

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere

Riotsville, USA (2022)

Jan. 13

The Drop (2022)

Jan. 15

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 2-4

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 6 & 15

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Murder Comes to Town: Complete Seasons 4-5

A Kind of Murder (2016)

Paris, 13th District (2021)

Jan. 18

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4 Premiere

Jan. 19

Web of Death: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: El Chapo’s Narco Bling: Special Premiere

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 3 Premiere

Jan. 20

One Way (2022)

Jan. 21

Dig (2022)

Jan. 22

Happening (2021)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Jan. 23

Accused: Series Premiere

Jan. 24

How I Met Your Father: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 27 Premiere

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 2A

Jan. 25

Extraordinary: Complete Season 1

Jan. 26

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Killing County: Complete Limited Series

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedlics: Special Premiere

Jan. 27

The Deer King (2021)

Maneater (2022)

Jan. 31

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere

Love, Gilda (2018)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Voyagers (2020)

