Amazon this month (January 2023) plans to add 190 new TV shows and movies to its Prime and Freevee lineups, including 165 movies today.

The new films added today include eight (a film series here is counted once) we really, really love:

* Four Indiana Jones movies, including the original, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, starring Harrison Ford as the swashbuckling archaeologist who uncovers ancient artifacts and Nazi plots. Thrill a minute moviemaking from director Steven Spielberg.

* In the Heat of the Night, the 1967 drama starring Sidney Poitier as an African-American detective from Philadelphia who’s ‘recruited’ to solve a murder in a small racist Southern town. Rod Steiger won the Academy Award for Best Actor, but it’s Poitier’s picture. Sensational performance. (Poitier’s other 1967 gem, To Sir With Love, was also added today to Amazon.)

* Election, the 1999 comedy starring Matthew Broderick as a high school teacher whose ethics are challenged when an all-too-perfect student (Reese Witherspoon) runs for class president. Broderick’s best since Ferris Bueller, but Witherspoon is pitch perfect in her role.

* Four Mission Impossible films, including the original from 1996, directed by Brian De Palma. Tom Cruise plays the double-crossed secret agent, Ethan Hunt, and, well, you know the rest. Hijinks. Death-defying stunts. Dangerous deceptions. Explosions. And that’s just the first five minutes.

* Serpico, the 1973 drama based on the real-life New York police officer Frank Serpico who exposed widespread corruption on the force. Al Pacino is at his messianic best as Serpico in this iconic film.

* Out of Sight, the 1998 comedy/drama from director Steven Soderbergh which stars George Clooney as a bank robber who’s tracked (and, uh, pursued) by a federal agent played wonderfully by Jennifer Lopez. The great cast also includes Michael Keaton, Albert Brooks, Don Cheadle, Ving Rhames, Nancy Allen, Samuel L. Jackson…and too many more wonderful folks to name here. Watch this movie. It’s classic Soderbergh.

* Rosemary’s Baby, the spooky 1968 drama from director Roman Polanski which stars Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who suspects a mysterious group wants to kidnap her baby. Farrow is brilliant and haunting as the paranoid (or is she?) mother and film auteur John Cassavetes plays her loving (but possibly suspicious) hubbie to perfection.

* Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ Holliday. Russell is good, but Kilmer is masterful in the role of the terminally ill gunslinger who seems to tempt (and cheat) death at every turn.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today, and new titles that will be added to Amazon Prime in January 2023:

January 1

50/50 (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

After Earth (2013)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Ali (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blue Chips (1994)

Booksmart (2019)

Breakdown (1997)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Broken City (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Clue (2011)

Contraband (2012)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Dharma & Greg – Seasons 1-5

Downsizing (2017)

El Dorado (1967)

El Mariachi (1993)

Election (1999)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Four Kids and It (2020)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Freaky (2020)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Gamer (2009)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Guess Who (2005)

Harold and Maude (1971)

Higher Learning (1995)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Identity Thief (2013)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In My Country (2005)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Invader Zim

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Let Him Go (2020)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Fockers (2010)

Love the Coopers (2017)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Mad Love (2002)

Man of the House (2005)

Me Your Madness (2021)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mision: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Morgan (2016)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

Nella the Princess Knight

Nerve (2016)

Nova Vita – Season 1

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)

Office Space (1999)

Out of Sight (1998)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Passengers (2016)

Paycheck (2003)

Peeples (2013)

Planet 51 (2009)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Private Parts (1997)

Rec (2007)

Rec 2 (2009)

Rec 3: Genesis (2012)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

School Daze (1988)

Serpico (1973)

Shark Tale (2004)

She Hate Me (2004)

Shimmer and Shine

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Source Code (2011)

Tangerine (2015)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American (2010)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Butler (2013)

The Call (2013)

The Croods (2013)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

The Duchess (2008)

The Family That Preys (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Gospel According To Andre (2018)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Night Before (1988)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Purge (2013)

The Running Man (1987)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Think Like a Man (2012)

This Is the End (2013)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

Tombstone (1993)

True Grit (1969)

12 O’Clock High – Seasons 1-3

Unstoppable (2010)

Wagon Train – Seasons 1-5

Walking Tall (2004)

Welcome to Flatch

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Widows (2018)

Witness (1985)

You Got Served (2004)

Zombieland (2009)

January 3

Endeavour – Season 8

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (2022)

January 6

Black and Blue (2019)

Cosmic Love France

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Power Rangers (2017)

The Rig

January 8

The Winter Palace (2022)

January 10

Snitch (2013)

January 13

Hunters – Season 2

The Test – Season 2

January 15

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Road Trip (2000)

The Steve Harvey Show – Seasons 1-6

January 17

Vengeance (2022)

January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2

January 21

Hercules (2014)

January 23

Judy Justice – Season 2

January 27

The King’s Speech (2010)

Shotgun Wedding (2023)

January 31

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Nate Bargatze: Hello World

Orphan: First Kill (2022)

