The National Football League announced this morning that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Google that will allow YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels to exclusively carry the NFL Sunday Ticket starting with the 2023 season.

The league said the Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and a standalone a-la-carte plan on YouTube Primetime Channels. Pricing was not announced.

The addition of the Sunday Ticket could help YouTube TV dominate the still fledgling live streaming category. The service now has around 5 million subscribers, more than any other live streamer.

Google defeated fellow streaming services Apple, Amazon and Disney (ESPN+) to get the Ticket deal. But the victory is also one for the streaming industry which can now boast carrying the most popular sports package in the nation after DIRECTV had it exclusively for 28 years.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “For a number of years, we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”