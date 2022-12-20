TV Answer Man, will the Holiday Bowl with Oregon and North Carolina be available in 4K with Fox doing the game? — Terry, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Terry, Fox next week will stream the Oregon (15th ranked) vs. North Carolina Holiday Bowl college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on December 28, can be watched on the apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Oregon a 69.7 percent chance of winning. The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego. Oregon will enter the game at 9-3 while North Carolina is 9-4.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry Fox’s 4K feed of the Holiday Bowl on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the game in high-def.

Note: Fox's 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. ESPN has told the TV Answer Man that it will do a native 4K production of the college football's national championship game on January 9. However, the sports network will not do any other bowl games this season in 4K.

