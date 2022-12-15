FuboTV experienced a several-hour technical meltdown yesterday and the live streamer says today it was the result of a ‘criminal’ cyber attack. The outage affected numerous FuboTV customers who could not access their accounts throughout the day, including during the World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco.

“The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part. We were instead the target of a criminal cyber attack,” FuboTV said in a press release this morning. “FuboTV takes this matter very seriously. Once we detected the attack, we immediately took steps to contain the incident and worked to restore service to all of our users as quickly as possible. Service was fully restored by last evening. We deeply regret the disruption caused by this incident in the meantime.”

The streaming service did not suggest an explanation for why anyone would want to attack its stream and apparently not any other TV service yesterday.

However, FuboTV is a publicly traded stock and the disruption of a major sporting event such as the World Cup semi-final could influence how company shares would be traded during the day. As of this writing, shares of FuboTV, which started in 2015 primarily as a soccer-focused service, has lost 10 percent since trading began on Tuesday morning.

“We have reported the incident to law enforcement and have engaged Mandiant, an industry-leading incident response firm, to assist with our continuing investigation and response. Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers,” FuboTV said in the statement.

The company added: “Our investigation is at an early stage, but we are committed to transparency regarding this incident. We will provide an update at an appropriate time when we have more information to share.”

The World Cup final between Argentina and France is scheduled for Sunday, December 18, at 10 a.m. ET.

— Phillip Swann

