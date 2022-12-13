With four weeks left in the season, DIRECTV has lowered the price of the streaming NFL Sunday Ticket to $58 for the basic plan and $102.96 for the Max package. The price was previously $146.98 for the basic plan and $209.98 for the Max package after DIRECTV reduced it with eight weeks left to go.

The Ticket’s streaming package, which is available to university students, people who can’t get DIRECTV at their residence, and some who live within select zip codes, started week one (September 11) of the regular season at $293 for the basic ‘To Go’ plan and $395 for the Max plan.

However, on September 18, after the streaming Ticket suffered significant technical glitches in week one, DIRECTV lowered the ‘To Go’ plan to $277 while the Max plan was reduced to $373. Then in October, it lowered the prices again to $220.47 and $281.97 respectively.

The online To Go package includes all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, a GameMix channel where you can watch four games on one screen, real-time stats and other benefits.

The Max plan includes the out-of-market games, the above features in the basic plan, and the Red Zone Channel and Fantasy Zone Channel.

If you’re interested in subscribing to the streaming NFL Sunday Ticket, the eligibility requirements state:

“NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV service is only available to non-DIRECTV customers who live in select multi-dwelling unit buildings (apartments, condos, etc.), nationwide in the U.S. where DIRECTV service is not available, live in select areas within various metropolitan cities, live in a residence that has been verified as unable to receive DIRECTV satellite TV service due to obstructions blocking access to satellite signals, actively or previously enrolled college students. NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV U only available to students actively enrolled or previously enrolled within the last 18 months in post-secondary educational institutions from the date of purchase.”

It’s unclear how many non-DIRECTV subscribers are eligible for the streaming edition. DIRECTV will not reveal which zip codes, or areas within zip codes, are eligible.

You can check here to determine if you are eligible to subscribe to the streaming version of the 2022 NFL Sunday Ticket.

This could be the last season for DIRECTV to carry the NFL Sunday Ticket after 28 years of holding the rights as an exclusive. The satcaster has acknowledged that it does not plan to bid to renew its rights, although it would like to continue serving bars and restaurants with the Ticket if it can strike a deal with whatever streaming company takes over starting with the 2023 season. It’s also possible that DIRECTV could continue offering the Ticket in select rural areas if the new rights holder agrees.

