DIRECTV revealed today that it will raise prices on programming packages for existing subscribers by anywhere from $1 a month to $10 a month, effective January 22, 2023.
The satcaster joins Dish and Comcast in announcing end-of-year price hikes for programming packages as well as its sister services, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.
DIRECTV also said it’s starting a new regional sports channel tier that will cost $13.99 a month, which is $2 a month higher than the service’s previous high RSN fee of $11.99. It’s unclear which markets will get the $13.99 a month rate.
“Starting on January 22, 2023, Regional Sports Network (RSN) fees are being adjusted by ZIP code viewing area to better align with content. As a result, some customers will see no change, and others will see a slight increase,” DIRECTV says.
DIRECTV subscribers can see the RSN rate for their market here.
The satellite TV service tonight posted the new 2023 prices on its web site. The notice states that the price increase is necessary due to the increased cost of acquiring programming, and the nation’s rising inflation rate. U-verse, a sister TV service to DIRECTV, earlier in the day offered a similar reason for increasing prices next month.
“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages,” DIRECTV says at its web site. “Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge DIRECTV for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events. In addition, this year we have experienced higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers.
DIRECTV last January also raised prices on most programming packages for existing customers by $1 a month to $10 a month.
Here is the DIRECTV price increase (by package) that will take effect on January 22, 2023:
$1 a month increase
BASIC CHOICE
BASIC
FAMILY
$3 a month increase
PREFERRED CHOICE
$4 a month increase
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT CLASSIC
SELECT
SELECT CLASSIC
SELECT CHOICE
$5 a month increase
OPCION EXTRA ESPECIAL
OPTIMO MAS
OPCION PREMIER
FAMILIAR ULTRA
OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL
$6 a month increase
MAS ULTRA
MAS ULTRA ORIGINAL
FAMILIAR ULTRA
OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL
$7 a month increase
CHOICE
TOTAL CHOICE
TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED
TOTAL CHOICE Mobile
$8 a month increase
CHOICE
TOTAL CHOICE
TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED
TOTAL CHOICE Mobile
XTRA
PREFERRED XTRA
CHOICE XTRA CLASSIC
ULTIMATE
$9 a month increase
LO MAXIMO
PREMIER
$10 a month increase
MAX
PLUS
So it looks like it will be time to search for another provider (if one can find another provider) I understand that rates are going up happens all the time, but Retired folk do not have to luxury of endless funds. Guess we will make that decision when we see the new rates.
This is nuts. Every year. I think it may be time to drop them and just use OTA and streaming.
Once the NFL season is over, I am going to drop DIRECTV so fast. I have been a loyal subscriber for many, many years. DIRECTV, will not care in the least, about losing my business.
So first they take away all our ABC stations but still have to pay for them and now Direct is going to raise our monthly cost? Damn Direct, you really are greedy bastards! I was always told that we get what we pay for. Not if we have Direct TV. What a mistake signing with them!