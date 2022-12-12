DIRECTV revealed today that it will raise prices on programming packages for existing subscribers by anywhere from $1 a month to $10 a month, effective January 22, 2023.

The satcaster joins Dish and Comcast in announcing end-of-year price hikes for programming packages as well as its sister services, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.

DIRECTV also said it’s starting a new regional sports channel tier that will cost $13.99 a month, which is $2 a month higher than the service’s previous high RSN fee of $11.99. It’s unclear which markets will get the $13.99 a month rate.

“Starting on January 22, 2023, Regional Sports Network (RSN) fees are being adjusted by ZIP code viewing area to better align with content. As a result, some customers will see no change, and others will see a slight increase,” DIRECTV says.

DIRECTV subscribers can see the RSN rate for their market here.

The satellite TV service tonight posted the new 2023 prices on its web site. The notice states that the price increase is necessary due to the increased cost of acquiring programming, and the nation’s rising inflation rate. U-verse, a sister TV service to DIRECTV, earlier in the day offered a similar reason for increasing prices next month.

“Due to increased programming costs, we’re adjusting the price of our video packages,” DIRECTV says at its web site. “Periodically, TV network owners increase the fees they charge DIRECTV for the right to broadcast their movies, shows, and sporting events. In addition, this year we have experienced higher-than-normal inflation across our suppliers.

DIRECTV last January also raised prices on most programming packages for existing customers by $1 a month to $10 a month.

Here is the DIRECTV price increase (by package) that will take effect on January 22, 2023:

$1 a month increase

BASIC CHOICE

BASIC

FAMILY

$3 a month increase

PREFERRED CHOICE

$4 a month increase

ENTERTAINMENT

ENTERTAINMENT CLASSIC

SELECT

SELECT CLASSIC

SELECT CHOICE

$5 a month increase

OPCION EXTRA ESPECIAL

OPTIMO MAS

OPCION PREMIER

FAMILIAR ULTRA

OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL

$6 a month increase

MAS ULTRA

MAS ULTRA ORIGINAL

FAMILIAR ULTRA

OPCION ULTRA ESPECIAL

$7 a month increase

CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED

TOTAL CHOICE Mobile

$8 a month increase

CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE

TOTAL CHOICE LIMITED

TOTAL CHOICE Mobile

XTRA

PREFERRED XTRA

CHOICE XTRA CLASSIC

ULTIMATE

$9 a month increase

LO MAXIMO

PREMIER

$10 a month increase

MAX

PLUS

