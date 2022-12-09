Amazon is now selling this Vizio 70-inch QLED Smart 4K TV for $798, which is 27 percent off the regular price of $1,099.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s 2022 Holiday Sale.

The monster-sized TV, model M75Q7-J03, has a customer rating of 4.3 stars out of a possible 5, based on 1,149 reviews at Amazon.com.

“This is a very nice television; it has a very clear picture. I would definitely purchase it again,” writes one verified purchaser.

The Vizio 75-inch set comes with the following features:

* Dolby Vision Bright Mode, which promises more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. Also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

* Quantum Color – Next-generation QLED delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

* Active Full Array with up to 32 Local Dimming Zones.

* Up to UltraBright 700, which delivers detailed highlights at up to 700 nits of peak brightness, more accurately reproducing the nuances in every picture and revealing details otherwise lost in light or dark areas of an image.

To learn more about this Vizio TV, and today’s Amazon deal, click here.

The TV Answer Man receives a small commission from the sale of Amazon products.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about TV technology on TV? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

