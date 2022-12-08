Best Buy today is selling this Samsung 58-inch Smart 4K TV for $359, which is $90 off the regular price of $449. The deal is part of Best Buy’s ’20 Days of Deals’ holiday sale and it will not be available after today.

The Samsung TV, model UN58TU690TFXZA, has a customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, based on 81 reviews at BestBuy.com.

The set comes with the following features:

* Crystal Processor 4K

* PurColor Crystal Display

* Universal Guide – Get tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place.

* Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2.

* 2 HDMI ports

* 60 Hz refresh rate

* Supports HDR 10+

