Best Buy today is selling this Samsung 58-inch Smart 4K TV for $359, which is $90 off the regular price of $449. The deal is part of Best Buy’s ’20 Days of Deals’ holiday sale and it will not be available after today.
The Samsung TV, model UN58TU690TFXZA, has a customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, based on 81 reviews at BestBuy.com.
The set comes with the following features:
* Crystal Processor 4K
* PurColor Crystal Display
* Universal Guide – Get tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV all in one place.
* Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2.
* 2 HDMI ports
* 60 Hz refresh rate
* Supports HDR 10+
