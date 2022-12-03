Fox today confirmed to The TV Answer Man that it will broadcast the 2023 Super Bowl in 4K, marking only the second time the NFL’s championship game will be available in the format. In 2020, Fox also did the Super Bowl game in 4K, but CBS and NBC did not offer the event in 4K in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The 2023 Super Bowl will be played on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The TV Answer Man asked Fox’s public relations department in mid-November if the network would do the 2023 game in 4K. However, a spokesperson then said the network was not ready to make any announcements regarding the 4K coverage of that game and the rest of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.

But today after the TV Answer Man posted a comment on Twitter regarding the 4K broadcast of today’s World Cup soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, Fox chief technology officer Paul Cheesbrough asked the TV Answer Man to elaborate on that comment. After the TV Answer Man responded to Cheesbrough, the Fox executive said:

“Copy that – many thanks – we always appreciate the feedback. Watch out for 4K Super Bowl next year.”

The TV Answer Man then asked Cheesbrough on Twitter if the 4K Super Bowl would be ‘native 4K’ or ‘upscaled’ 4K. As of 1 p.m. ET, he has not replied.

Copy that – many thanks – we always appreciate the feedback. Watch out for 4K Super Bowl next year 🚀 — Paul Cheesbrough (@paulcheesbrough) December 3, 2022

Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. For college football and basketball games (and other sports), Fox takes a 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range) signal and converts it to a 4K format for the home transmission. (This is what Fox did for the 2020 Super Bowl.)

Upscaling 4K is usually not as clear or realistic as native 4K, which means the original event was produced in 4K, and broadcast or streamed in 4K as well. However, many 4K enthusiasts praise Fox’s upscaled 4K productions, particularly for its use of HDR which add vividness to the color and texture of the picture.

Fox is currently doing native 4K broadcasts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

