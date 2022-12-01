Hulu today has added 44 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including a handful of classics from the 1980s and 90s.

The new films include Wall Street, an Oliver Stone-directed film starring Charlie Sheen as a morally conflicted stock broker in the go-go 1980s. (But the real star of the film is Michael Douglas whose Gordon Gekko remains one of cinema’s most iconic roles.); Awakenings, the Penny Marshall-directed comedy/drama starring Robin Williams as an eccentric doctor who uses an experimental drug to revive his catatonic patients, including one played brilliantly by the brilliant Robert DeNiro; White Men Can’t Jump, the entertaining Ron Shelton-directed 1992 comedy/drama about two dysfunctional Venice Beach basketball hustlers (Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes) who live for the score; and Liar, Liar, the 1997 comedy starring Jim Carrey as a lying lawyer (am I being redundant here?) who’s struck by a spell that forces him to tell the truth 24/7. Carrey is not everyone’s cup of tea, but his unique style of physical comedy is in full display here.

Hulu today has also added five Final Destination movies, which would seem to prove that the final destination of the original was anything but.

Here is the complete list of new titles added today to Hulu:

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

