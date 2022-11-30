HBO Max in December 2022 plans to add 82 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nearly four dozen new movies on Thursday, December 1.
The new December titles will include Branson, a HBO original documentary on Richard Branson, the British entrepreneur who founded more than 400 companies while slashbuckling his way from one adventure to another; season three of His Dark Materials, the HBO original drama/sci-fi series about a kidnapping plot and a mysterious cosmic substance; and the season two premiere of Gossip Girl, the HBO Max original reboot of the 00 decade (and decadent) CW teen drama starring Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.
HBO Max on Thursday (December 1) will also add 44 new movies titles including De Palma, a fascinating 2015 documentary on the irrepressible Brian De Palma, the director of Carrie, Blow Out and Scarface and countless other controversial classics; Gone Girl, the brilliant 2014 film from director David Fincher about a wife (Rosamund Pike) who fakes her disappearance to frame her philandering husband (Ben Affleck); and Burn After Reading, the Coen Bros. screwball comedy/drama starring Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand as amateur espionage traders.
The streamer will also add six Hellraiser movies even if you didn’t know you needed them; three Cheech & Chong pot-infused films; and the original 3:10 to Yuma, the 1957 noir Western starring Glenn Ford as a stagecoach bandit.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in December. (Shows with HBO in parenthesis will only debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)
December 1
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
December 2
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
December 4
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
December 5
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
December 6
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
December 8
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
December 9
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
Bob Hearts Abishola, Seasons 1-3
December 10
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
Call Me Kat, Seasons 1-2
December 12
Adult Swim Yule Log
December 13
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
December 14
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
December 15
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
December 16
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
December 22
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
December 23
Family Dinner, Season 3
December 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
December 30
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
