HBO Max in December 2022 plans to add 82 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including nearly four dozen new movies on Thursday, December 1.

The new December titles will include Branson, a HBO original documentary on Richard Branson, the British entrepreneur who founded more than 400 companies while slashbuckling his way from one adventure to another; season three of His Dark Materials, the HBO original drama/sci-fi series about a kidnapping plot and a mysterious cosmic substance; and the season two premiere of Gossip Girl, the HBO Max original reboot of the 00 decade (and decadent) CW teen drama starring Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

HBO Max on Thursday (December 1) will also add 44 new movies titles including De Palma, a fascinating 2015 documentary on the irrepressible Brian De Palma, the director of Carrie, Blow Out and Scarface and countless other controversial classics; Gone Girl, the brilliant 2014 film from director David Fincher about a wife (Rosamund Pike) who fakes her disappearance to frame her philandering husband (Ben Affleck); and Burn After Reading, the Coen Bros. screwball comedy/drama starring Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand as amateur espionage traders.

The streamer will also add six Hellraiser movies even if you didn’t know you needed them; three Cheech & Chong pot-infused films; and the original 3:10 to Yuma, the 1957 noir Western starring Glenn Ford as a stagecoach bandit.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in December. (Shows with HBO in parenthesis will only debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

December 1

3:10 to Yuma, 1957

10,000 B.C., 2008

Black Sheep, 1996

Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

Burn After Reading, 2008

Can’t Hardly Wait, 1998

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982

The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)

De Palma, 2015 (HBO)

First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)

Friends with Benefits, 2011

Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)

The Murdochs: Empire of Influence

Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)

Green Room, 2015 (HBO)

Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)

Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)

Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)

Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)

A Hollywood Christmas, 2022

Hook, 1991

Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)

Krisha, 2015 (HBO)

The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)

My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)

Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Redemption, 2013 (HBO)

Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)

Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere

Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)

Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)

Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010

Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)

The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)

Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Urban Cowboy, 1980

¡Viva Maestro!, 2022

Win Win, 2011 (HBO)

December 2

Blippi Wonders, Season 2B

Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe, 2016

Lellobee City Farm, Season 2

December 4

Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere

December 5

His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

December 6

Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)

Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice

Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

December 8

Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

December 9

Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)

Bob Hearts Abishola, Seasons 1-3

December 10

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)

Call Me Kat, Seasons 1-2

December 12

Adult Swim Yule Log

December 13

The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1

December 14

Selling the Hamptons

Serving the Hamptons

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again

Trixie Motel

December 15

Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere

December 16

Martin: The Reunion Special 2022

Ranch to Table, Season 3

December 22

I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

December 23

Family Dinner, Season 3

December 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)

December 30

The Established Home, Season 2

This Place Rules, Original (HBO)

