Amazon tomorrow (December 1) plans to add 57 new TV movies to its Prime streaming lineup, which is free to Prime members.

The new films will include The Doors, Oliver Stone’s 1991 love letter to the legendary 1960s band featuring Val Kilmer channeling lead singer (and part poet, part madman) Jim Morrison; Basic Instinct, the 1992 sexy murder mystery with Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone playing the cat-and-mouse leads; Eight Men Out, John Sayles’ underrated 1998 drama about the Chicago ‘Black Sox’ scandal in the 1919 World Series; The Ring, the 2002 horror film starring Naomi Watts as a Seattle newspaper reporter who investigates a mysterious videotape that leaves anyone who watches dead (and not because they didn’t rewind); Thief, the brilliant 1981 Michael Mann-directed drama starring James Caan as a high-end jewel thief; and Zoolander, the 2001 hilarious send-up of the fashion industry starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as dim-witted models; and

Did You Know Kim Basinger Almost Starred In Basic Instinct Instead of Sharon Stone?

Here is the complete list of new movies that will be added on Thursday, December 1, to Amazon Prime Video:

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

