Best Buy is selling this 50-inch TCL Roku 4K TV for $239.99, which is $100 off the regular price of $339.99. The deal is part of Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale.

The set has a customer ranking of 4.8 stars out of five, based on more than 65 reviews at BestBuy.com.

“Bought this TCL 50” Smart 4K television at Best Buy, excellent pictures, great sound . It is easy to unpack install the stand connect the wi fi and in 10 minutes already watching my favorite show,” writes one verified purchaser.

See Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals!

The TCL TV, which features thousands of channels via the Roku software, has four HDMI ports, 60 Hz refresh rate, High Dynamic Range 4K and comes in black.

To learn more about the TCL Roku deal, click here.

(Visit CutYourTVBill.com for more articles and deals on how to save money on TV.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

