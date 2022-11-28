Sling TV today on Cyber Monday (November 28) is offering 50 percent off the first month of its $40 base plan plus a free Amazon Fire TV Lite streaming stick and a month’s free of its nine-channel Lifestyle Extra package.

The live streaming service, which is owned by Dish, says the Cyber Monday promotional package will be available for today only. The deal is only available to new customers.

The 50 percent discount means that you would have to pay $20 for the first month of either Sling’s base Orange or Blue plans. (Sling earlier this month raised the price of its base plans from $35 a month to $40 a month.)

The Amazon Fire TV Lite streaming stick is normally valued at $30 although Amazon is now selling it for $14.99 here as part of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale.

The nine lifestyle channels that are free for one month are Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Magnolia Network, VH1, Cooking Channel, FYI, We TV and Lifetime Movie Network. They are included in Sling TV’s Lifestyle Extra add-on plan, which normally costs $6 a month.

The Sling Blue base plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Sling Orange base package includes more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

The cost of Orange and Blue combined is $55 a month.

Check out Sling TV on Cyber Monday to take advantage of the bundled promotion, valued at $56.

