Amazon is now selling this Sennheiser Wireless Headphones System designed for TV listening for $186.85, which is 25 percent off the regular price of $249.95. The deal is part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

The headphones system, which are also suitable for non-TV listening, has a customer rating of 4.4 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 5,500 reviews at Amazon.com.

“Needed a pair to listen to program on TV. Read the info about them, not a regret on buying them. Comfortable to wear over your ears; they sit well over the ears, no pressure on or around the area of the ears. Sound is very good as well with the surround sound system…A very good buy and quality product,” writes one verified purchaser.

The Sennheiser headphones, model RF175, come with the following features:

* Compact, ergonomic over-ear headphones.

* Connectivity Technology.

* Wireless Frequency response 17 – 22,000 Hz.

* Bass boost and surround sound listening modes.

See Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals!

* Digital wireless technology ensures that signal transmission remains clear and accurate.

* Main controls located on headphones.

* Wireless communication technology: Kleer

* Up to 18 hours of battery life.

Sennheister says the headphones are compatible with any audio or video device that has an optical digital (toslink) or analogue audio output (Left + Right RCA or 3.5 mm headphone output).

(Visit CutYourTVBill.com for more articles and deals on how to save money on TV.)

To learn more about this Cyber Monday deal on the Sennheiser headphones, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

