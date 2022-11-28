Amazon today is selling this Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K TV for just $547, which is 15 percent (and $100) off its previous price. The deal is part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

The 65-inch TV, model UN65AU8000FXZA, has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 12,000 reviews at Amazon.com.

“Super easy set up. Even easier if you already have a Samsung account. TV comes VERY WELL PACKAGED and is simple to unbox. Very thin and sleek. Picture quality is amazing. Another high quality Samsung product!” writes one verified purchaser.

The set, which is an Amazon Choice selection, comes with the following features:

* Millions of shades of color through Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal technology.

* Built-in voice assistants (including Amazon’s Alexa) that enable you to schedule recordings and perform other set functions with your voice.

* Motion XCelerator which is designed to minimize motion blur, particularly when watching sports.

* 3 HDMI ports so you can connect multiple devices at the same time.

