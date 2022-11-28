Looking to stream the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 4K? Or Fox’s 4K coverage of college football and basketball? Or do you simply want an easy and inexpensive device to stream the latest hits from Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime and all the rest?

Amazon is now selling the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for 50 percent off, bringing the price down from $49.99 to $24.99. The deal is part of the etailer’s Cyber Monday sale. (TVAnswerMan.com receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

The device comes with a Roku remote, and voice search and control, allowing you to search for and play your entertainment and sports choices with voice commands. It’s also compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

The 4K feature is compatible with 4K formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10 and the device delivers thousands of TV apps including 275 free ones on the Roku Channel.

