HBO Max last week kicked off a Black Friday promotion for its ads-included plan: $1.99 a month for the first three months, an $8 a month discount over the regular rate. However, the time-limited deal is scheduled to end today, Cyber Monday.

The discount would save $24 over the three months. (The regular rate will apply in month four unless you cancel prior to the end of the three months.)

The deal is good for new and returning customers. The offer is also only available at the HBO Max web site and Roku, Google Play, Apple and Amazon.

See Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals!

HBO Max, the streaming version of the cable/satellite HBO, also has an ads-free plan for $14.99 a month. But there is currently no discount available for that package.

The streaming service is home to a large library of critically acclaimed original shows such as Succession, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos as well as recent hits such as The White Lotus, Hacks and House of Dragon.

Cyber Monday Deal: LG 65-Inch OLED 4K TV For Under $1,200

HBO Max also has an extensive lineup of recent theatrical films including Elvis, Don’t Worry Darling, The Batman, A Christmas Story Christmas and Super Pets and older moves from Turner Classic Movies and other Warner Bros. titles.

You can learn more about the HBO Max deal here.

In related Black Friday/Cyber Monday news, Hulu is now selling its $7.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $1.99 a month for the first year as part of a holiday shopping sale. That’s a 75 percent discount. See this article for more details. However, note that this promotion will end today as well.

Click Amazon: LG 65-Inch OLED 4K TV For Under $1,200!

And Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, is now offering its Peacock Premium plan for 99 cents a month for 12 months, a $4 a month discount over the regular $4.99 a month price. See this article for more details. And this promotion ends today, too.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about saving money on TV? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

