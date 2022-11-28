Can watching TV get any cheaper? Amazon today is selling the new Fire TV Lite streaming stick for $14.99, which is $15 off the regular price. That’s even less than what a good TV antenna would cost. The deal is part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

The Fire TV Lite stick includes the ‘Lite’ in its name because, unlike the regular Fire TV sticks, it does not allow you to use your voice to change the volume or turn the TV on and off. However, other than that, it’s the same stick that can stream tens of thousands of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV and HBO Max.

The included voice remote does enable you to ask the Alexa voice assistant to find and launch movies and shows as well as play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather and set alarms.

The Lite streaming stick, which connects to your TV’s HDMI port, supports high-def video up to 1080p.

The streaming stick has an Amazon customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 253,000 customer reviews.

“Have been playing with Roku for the last couple of months and decided to get this for a second TV,” writes one verified purchaser. “It seems, on balance, comparable to Roku Express and may be, in some ways, preferable (for example, I like the live-tv button on the remote and some people might appreciate the voice recognition capability).”

To learn more about the Amazon Fire TV Lite Stick deal, click here.

