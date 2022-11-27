TV Answer Man, will the Big Ten championship game with my Michigan Wolverines and Purdue be in 4K from Fox? And if it is, will it be the upscaled 4K or will it be the native 4K like on the World Cup? — Todd, Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Todd, Fox this Saturday (December 3) will stream the Big Ten college football championship game between Michigan (3rd ranked in the nation) vs. Purdue in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The game, which starts Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, can be watched on the apps in 4K HDR by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Fox network affiliates will simulcast the game in high-def. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor says Michigan has a 89 percent chance of winning.

Fox's 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. Fox is also doing native 4K coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament from Qatar. Native 4K means the network produces the event in 4K on site and transmits it to the home in the format as well. Many videophiles say native 4K offers a more realistic, detailed picture than upscaled 4K.

