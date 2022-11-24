Walmart is selling a TCL 55-inch 4K with Roku inside for just $188 as part of its Black Friday sale.

The set has a Walmart customer rating of 4 stars out of a possible five based on 692 reviews.

“I wall mounted this TV in my game room where kids watch most of the time,” writes one buyer. “The mounting was pretty easy as it’s smaller and with all the tools it took about 20 minutes. I didn’t expect the picture quality to be same as my other branded TV but when I turned it on, the quality was perfect.”

The TCL Roku TV, which has thousands of channels available via the Roku software, also comes with 4 HDMI inputs so you can connect multiple devices at the same time.

