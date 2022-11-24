Amazon is now selling the 2022 X80K model Sony 65-Inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision for $698, which is 30 percent off the regular price of $999. The deal is part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

The TV includes the following features:

* AirPlay 2 support so you can stream content from your Apple devices to the big screen.

* Google TV with Google Assistant which includes apps from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and many others.

* Compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can activate and control set functions with your voice.

* 4 HDMI ports so you can connect your favorite streaming device, game console and two other devices at the same time.

To learn more about the Amazon deal on the Sony TV, click here. With Prime shipping, the TV can be delivered within two days.

