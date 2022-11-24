Roku is now selling Showtime, Paramount+ Premium, Starz and Epix for 99 cents each for the first two months of the subscription as part of a Black Friday sale. Showtime is normally $10.99 a month while Starz is $8.99 a month, Epix is $5.99 a month. and Paramount+ Premium, which does not include ads, is $9.99 a month.

The Roku offer, which began yesterday, runs until December 1, and is only available for eligible subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, which means you also must watch the channel on the Roku Channel.

In addition to the three premium discounts, Roku is offering multiple-month discounts on Cinemax and several niche streaming services. You can learn more about the Black Friday promotion here.

But take note: If you don’t cancel before the promotional period is over, you will be charged the regular subscription rate for the next month.

In related Black Friday news, Hulu is now selling its $7.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $1.99 a month for the first year as part of a Black Friday sale. That’s a 75 percent discount. See this article for more details.

Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, is now offering its Peacock Premium plan for 99 cents a month for 12 months, a $4 a month discount over the regular $4.99 a month price. See this article for more details.

And HBO Max is now selling its ads-included plan for $1.99 a month for the first three months, an $8 a month discount over the regular rate. See this article for more details.

