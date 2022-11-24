Best Buy is now selling a Samsung 75-inch LED 4K TV (model UN75TU690TFXZA) for $579, which is $270 off the regular price. The deal is part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale.

The TV has a 4.7 star rating (out of five stars) at BestBuy.com based on 223 customer reviews which rate the set highest for picture, value and set-up. The Samsung TV has two HDMI ports, a Universal on-screen guide, Alexa voice support and Apple AirPlay 2 capability so you can share Apple device content to the TV screen.

“Yes, it’s entry level, but it’s a brand new 2022 model and it’s a Samsung,” one verified buyer says at the Best Buy web site. “So for me, an Average Joe, it does an awesome job at everything I need a 75″ TV to do in my living room. I love it! Especially for the price! I got it during the Member Monday sale for $580 (A brand new 75″ Samsung for $580?!). If you really want to nitpick fine details, spend more money and don’t buy an entry-level TV.”

