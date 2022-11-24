Amazon is now selling the Roku Express Streaming Device for $17.99, which is 40 percent off the regular price of $29.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The streaming device has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of five at Amazon.com, based on 447 reviews.

“Sticking my toe in streaming. This little Roku is perfect. Very low end and easy to use almost as soon as unboxing. Easy coordination with the Roku app and phone. Responds quickly. Very happy. Even my elderly mom can use. Just the basics Nice to have something tech that isn’t fancy made new again and improved. Not more complicated. Not more pricey. Especially before the holidays!” writes one verified purchaser.

The Roku Express, which displays high-def video up to 1080p, comes with the following features:

* Guided setup: Just plug it in and connect to the Internet to start streaming.

* Thousands of free, live, and premium TV channels, including 300+ free live TV channels and Roku Originals on The Roku Channel.

* Simple remote which includes shortcuts to popular channels.

* Private listening on mobile: Use wireless or wired headphones with the Roku mobile app.

