Walmart is now selling this Roku-branded Onn 50-inch Smart 4K TV for $148 as part of its Black Friday sale. (Onn is Walmart’s in-house TV manufacturer.)

The TV, model 100097811, comes with the following features:

* 4K (2160p) Resolution

* Roku Smart TV, which includes thousands of channels.

* Free Mobile App. If you can’t find your remote, you can use the Roku mobile app on your smartphone for browsing channels or voice control.

* Smart Home Ready. The set is compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

* 60hz Refresh Rate.

* VESA Mount Compatible: 200 x 200 mm.

* 3 HDMI ports and one headphone port.

To learn more about this Walmart deal, click here.

CutYourTVBill.com has more deals and articles on how to save money.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about saving money on TV? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

