Amazon is now selling this Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player for just $147, which is 26 percent off the regular price of $199. The deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

The 4K Blu-ray player, model DP-UB150-K, has a customer rating of 4.4 stars out of a possible five at Amazon, based on 691 reviews.

“I was researching separate CD and DVD players that were 4K. Thought I’d pay a lot for 2 separate devices that would be large and difficult to operate. But I decided to hire a tech guy to set up my home theatre and he told me everything to buy including this unit. He said it will do everything I need, plus more, and in a sleek profile. It works perfectly, I couldn’t be happier, and the price was a fraction of what I thought I would pay,” writes one verified purchaser.

The player has the following features:

* Plays 4K Blu-ray discs, high-def Blu-ray discs and DVDs.

* Studio Master Sound Quality: Designed for high-resolution audio as it was meant to be heard. Connect to your audio system for Hi-Res studio Master sound.

Amazon now selling 4K Blu-ray movies for under $10, including The Batman! Click here!

See The Batman for $9.99 here.

* Supports Multiple HDR Formats: The player enables High Dynamic Range playback of three 4K/HDR formats- HDR10+, HDR10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), providing detailed 4K content

To learn more about the deal on the Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player, click here.

You can see more deals and articles on how to save money on TV here at CutYourTVBill.com.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

