Amazon is now selling this LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,196.99, which is $500 off the regular price of $1,696.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

The 65-inch OLED TV, model 65A2PUA, has the following features:

* 3 HDMI inputs so you can connect up to three different devices at the same time.

* 120Hz refresh rate that keeps up with the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for a sharp picture with smooth motion from start to finish.

* Built-in Alexa digital assistant so you can do set commands with your voice.

Any 65-inch LG OLED TV model is often priced at well over $2,000 so this is a unique deal.

Amazon is also selling this LG 55-Inch OLED 4K TV for just $796, which is 11 percent off the previous price of $896. This is truly the holiday season where OLED has finally hit a price breakthrough. The LG OLED, which is often regarded as displaying the best picture on the market, has been out of reach for most consumers. But not anymore.

