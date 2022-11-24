Amazon is now selling this LG 55-Inch OLED 4K TV for just $796, which is 11 percent off the previous price of $896. The deal is part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

The LG OLED TV has been regarded as arguably offering the best picture on the market, but prices for the entry-level 55-inch model have usually been well over $1,000. Until now.

To learn more about this LG OLED TV deal, click here.

“I needed to replace an older LG flat screen and the new one just pops with color sharpness and the sound is greatly improved over our last LG flat screen. Very pleased with my decision to buy over Samsung,” writes one verified purchaser at Amazon.

The LG 55-inch OLED set, model OLED55A2PUA, comes with the following features:

* Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more.

* Find your favorite apps with built-in Smart TV access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more than 300 plus free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.

* Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.

* Quickly point, click, scroll or use voice control to find your favorite content faster with the LG Magic Remote.

