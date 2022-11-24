Best Buy is now selling this LG 86-inch Smart 4K TV for $999, which is $200 off the previous price of $1199. The deal is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

The large-screen TV comes with the following features:

* a5 Gen 5 AI Processor which can enhance your picture and sound.

* WebOS 22, the latest LG TV software allowing you to set up separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every family member.

* Hundreds of popular apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and more than 300 free LG channels.

* Game Optimizer and Dashboard, which enables you to adjust all game settings in one location.

* 120 Hz refresh rate.

* 3 HDMI ports so you can connect and use multiple devices at the same time.

* Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

* Supports HLG and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats.

To learn more about this LG deal, click here.

You can see more deals and articles on how to save money on TV here at CutYourTVBill.com.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

