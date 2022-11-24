Best Buy is now selling this LG 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $569, which the retailer says is a whopping $730 off the regular price of $1,299. (The set is now $799 at Amazon.) The deal is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

The TV, model OLED48A2PUA, has a customer rating of 4.8 stars out of a possible 5, based on 102 reviews. It comes with the following features:

* α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

* AI Picture Pro 4K (automatically enhances contrast and resolution)

* 100% Color Fidelity (LG says “everything you see on screen matches what was originally shot for a more accurate viewing experience.”

* 100% Color Volume

* Dynamic Tone Mapping, which uses the processor to detect the optimal colors and contrasts.

* Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

* Magic Remote, which enables you quickly point and click or use voice control.

* Smart TV apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and more than 300 free LG channels in a variety of genres.

To learn more about this LG deal at Best Buy, click here.

You can see more deals and articles on how to save money on TV here at CutYourTVBill.com.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

