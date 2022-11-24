Amazon is now selling the 2021 edition of the Apple TV 4K with 32GB storage for $79.99, which is 55 percent off the regular price of 179.99. The sale is part of Amazon’s Black Friday offering.

The etailer earlier this month reduced the price to $99.99 as a Black Friday promo but dropped it again yesterday. You can see the current deal for $79.99 here.

(Note that Amazon has moved the price back to $99.99 at least once and then back to $79.99. It is $79.99 as of 6:30 a.m. ET today.)

While some streaming devices are less expensive than the Apple TV 4K, many owners of the latter say it provides a more stable and reliable stream than its rivals. The Apple TV 4K box has a five-star rating at Amazon based on more than 15,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming at a high frame rate with Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos sound.

To learn more about the Apple TV 4K deal, click here.

You can see more deals and articles on how to save money on TV here at CutYourTVBill.com.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

